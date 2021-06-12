Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 456.1% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 545.0 days.

Shares of Silverlake Axis stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26. Silverlake Axis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.82.

Silverlake Axis Company Profile

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries. Its products include Silverlake Axis integrated banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated Islamic banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated provident fund systems, Silverlake Axis cards systems, Silverlake digital banking MÃ-BIUS open banking platforms, Silverlake Axis retail merchandising systems, Silverlake Axis enterprise payment platforms, Cyber Village converged Internet and mobile platforms, and Silverlake Symmetri retail banking solutions; IntelliSuite solutions; NowSuite solutions; and digital identity and security software solutions.

