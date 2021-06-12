Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Short Interest Up 471.7% in May

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, an increase of 471.7% from the May 13th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EMPW opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Empower has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Empower in the first quarter worth about $35,197,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Empower by 567.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 667,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 567,481 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Empower in the fourth quarter worth about $4,020,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Empower during the first quarter worth about $3,284,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Empower during the first quarter worth about $2,501,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMPW. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Empower in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Empower in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

