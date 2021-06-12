EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $55.50. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $55.07, with a volume of 35,057 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on EDPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

