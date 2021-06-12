Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.68. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 4,007 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$450.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.25.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is -16.31%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.