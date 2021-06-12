Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BRFH opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 140.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

