$33.79 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce $33.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.70 million to $33.88 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $28.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $134.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $135.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $137.92 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.93 million, a PE ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.