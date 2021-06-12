Raymond James Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

