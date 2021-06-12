Aeroports de Paris’ (AEOXF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeroports de Paris has a consensus rating of Hold.

AEOXF stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.45. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $151.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

