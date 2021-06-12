Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

BBAR stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. Analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

