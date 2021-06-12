Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to “Buy”

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $248.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $218.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.30.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

