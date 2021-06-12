Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $126.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOGI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of LOGI opened at $128.24 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

