Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 13,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 497,487 shares.The stock last traded at $19.01 and had previously closed at $18.84.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $11,280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

