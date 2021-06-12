Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.48.

OR stock opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.20. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 72.92.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Insiders have sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.