Oppenheimer Weighs in on iCAD, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for iCAD in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $459.37 million, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

