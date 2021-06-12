Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%.

PRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE PRG opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01. PROG has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $88,846,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

