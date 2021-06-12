Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 330 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 342.38.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

