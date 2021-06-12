TheStreet Lowers SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SSY stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $166,673.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,121 shares of company stock worth $505,774. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.