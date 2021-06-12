Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $948.89 million, a PE ratio of 398.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,552.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $499,494.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,605 shares of company stock worth $2,217,240 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

