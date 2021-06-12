Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts have also commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

LEGN stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of -28.50.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 890,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 253,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $47,570,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 36.0% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $24,523,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

