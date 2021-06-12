Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) to “Strong-Buy”

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “
Shares of GRIN stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.00. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
About Grindrod Shipping
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
