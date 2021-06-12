Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) to “Strong-Buy”

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.00. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

