Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 3,979,267 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $287.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,079,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.