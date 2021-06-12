Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.90. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 270,480 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.