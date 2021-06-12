LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.87. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 2,335,237 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPTH shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $73.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

