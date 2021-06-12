Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.63. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54.

About Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

