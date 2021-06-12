Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

