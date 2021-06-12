Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Mitch Ingram Buys 50,000 Shares

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Mitch Ingram acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($38,541.94).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 59.68 ($0.78) on Friday. Tullow Oil plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.25. The firm has a market cap of £851.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.75 ($0.40).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

