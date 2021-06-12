Insider Buying: Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Purchases 42 Shares of Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts purchased 42 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($194.80).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Ben Money Coutts purchased 50 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £151 ($197.28).

Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.61) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.26. The stock has a market cap of £183.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

