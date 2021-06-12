WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WLYYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.