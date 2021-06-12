The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GEO. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $905.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

