Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

TPX stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

