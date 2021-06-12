Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rexnord in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $63,194,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,050 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $44,947,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 822,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.