Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark upped their price target on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

AUY opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $3,259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,774 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

