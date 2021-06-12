Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

GWO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.45.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$36.65 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$23.06 and a 52 week high of C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.97.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.