Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$42.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.54.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

JWEL stock opened at C$34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.85. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.08 and a 52 week high of C$46.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.