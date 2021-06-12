Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

