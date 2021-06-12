New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) & Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Head to Head Analysis

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Washington Prime Group and New Residential Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $524.42 million 0.23 -$219.79 million $4.41 1.10 New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.65 -$1.41 billion $1.46 7.56

Washington Prime Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Residential Investment. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Residential Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Washington Prime Group and New Residential Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 New Residential Investment 0 1 13 0 2.93

New Residential Investment has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -55.29% -60.42% -6.70% New Residential Investment 48.05% 12.82% 1.95%

Risk and Volatility

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Washington Prime Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

