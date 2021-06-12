The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,173 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $174.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

