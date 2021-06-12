Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $116.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

