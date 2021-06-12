Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

TSE:CPG opened at C$5.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

