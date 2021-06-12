Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) Insider David Horner Purchases 10,000 Shares

Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) insider David Horner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).
Shares of LON:CGW opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.04. Chelverton Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.
