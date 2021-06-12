Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) Insider David Horner Purchases 10,000 Shares

Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) insider David Horner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Shares of LON:CGW opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.04. Chelverton Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

About Chelverton Growth Trust

Chelverton Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the official list and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalization at the time of investment of up to 50 million pounds. The Company invests in securities of publicly quoted the United Kingdom companies, though it may invest in unquoted securities.

