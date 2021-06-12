Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 148.70 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 81967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.89).

Specifically, insider Chris Dent purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £999.57 ($1,305.94).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.88. The company has a market cap of £143.64 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

