Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Sells £4,487,987.80 in Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) insider Martin Fotheringham sold 723,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10), for a total value of £4,487,987.80 ($5,863,584.79).

Martin Fotheringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of JTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £303,264 ($396,216.36).

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 648 ($8.47) on Friday. Jtc Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 434 ($5.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 645.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £862.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 0.69%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JTC. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on JTC from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

