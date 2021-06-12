ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE E opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ENI will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

