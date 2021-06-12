Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cenovus Energy completed the strategic acquisition of Husky Energy early this year. The all-stock accord has created the third-biggest energy producer in Canada. The combined entity is expected to have a production capacity of 750 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d). In terms of refining and upgrading, the combined entity is now the second-largest in Canada. Hence, Cenovus is well-placed to gain on favorable commodity prices since it has broadened its high-quality oil sand asset portfolio with the Husky Energy acquisition. However, the company’s significant exposure to debt capital is concerning. Although the company’s cash balance can easily clear its short-term borrowings, the integrated energy player’s capability of paying long-term debt is in question, since the coronavirus pandemic is still affecting the firm.”

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

CVE stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,112,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

