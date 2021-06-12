Insider Buying: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Buys £145.05 in Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth bought 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,901 ($37.90) per share, for a total transaction of £145.05 ($189.51).

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 2,750 ($35.93) on Friday. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £853.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,214.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

