Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 24,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,125,940 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RWT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

