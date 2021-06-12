Traders Buy High Volume of Thoma Bravo Advantage Put Options (NYSE:TBA)

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,217 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,349% compared to the average daily volume of 84 put options.

Shares of TBA stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBA. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

