Traders Buy High Volume of IAA Call Options (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 29,090 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,575% compared to the typical volume of 1,737 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of IAA by 5,426.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 834,357 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 87.9% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after acquiring an additional 495,799 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE IAA opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. IAA has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

