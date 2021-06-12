FB Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after buying an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in FB Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,016 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

