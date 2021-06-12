Traders Buy Large Volume of Xinyuan Real Estate Call Options (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,906 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,233% compared to the typical volume of 443 call options.

NYSE:XIN opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

